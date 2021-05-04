Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.78. The company had a trading volume of 385,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,812. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a one year low of $197.13 and a one year high of $369.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

