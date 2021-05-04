CIT Group Inc. (CIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

CIT Group has increased its dividend payment by 129.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CIT Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CIT Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $55.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

