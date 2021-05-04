Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULCC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $20.29 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

In other news, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $111,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.