Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULCC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
NASDAQ ULCC opened at $20.29 on Monday. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.00.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
