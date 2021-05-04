Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDC. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.