Citigroup Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $90.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

WDC opened at $70.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Western Digital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,524 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,922,000 after acquiring an additional 63,992 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

