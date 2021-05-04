Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMFKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smurfit Kappa Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SMFKY traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.14. 9,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.47. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

