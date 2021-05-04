City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stake Cut by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of City Office REIT worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CIO stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,141.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Equities analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

