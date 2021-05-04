Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.92. The company had a trading volume of 349,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,086. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.12.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.