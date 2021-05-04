Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,581,000 after acquiring an additional 537,343 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 2,214,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

