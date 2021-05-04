Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 840 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after acquiring an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after acquiring an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after acquiring an additional 765,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after acquiring an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.81.

NYSE:LIN opened at $288.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.12. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

