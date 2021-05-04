CMC Financial Group Has $931,000 Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

CMC Financial Group lowered its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. RenaissanceRe comprises about 0.6% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $167.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.90 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.73.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

