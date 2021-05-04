CMC Financial Group Invests $2.66 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 1.6% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

