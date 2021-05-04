CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CNA Financial stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.63. 139,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $48.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

