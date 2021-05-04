Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE FOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $14.02.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.