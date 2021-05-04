Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives $40.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Colfax alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,629.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Colfax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. 1,899,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -855.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.