Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.01 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,177. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $111.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.61.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

