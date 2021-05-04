Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $116.88

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.88 and last traded at $116.08, with a volume of 1611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

