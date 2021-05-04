Comerica Bank Buys 534 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,448 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $29,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.22.

BA stock opened at $235.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.96.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.