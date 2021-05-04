Comerica Bank Purchases 11,090 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

