Comerica Bank Sells 2,358 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,003 shares of company stock worth $26,173,339 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.