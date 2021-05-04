Comerica Bank Sells 67,455 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,455 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dana were worth $19,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in Dana by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,107,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dana by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dana by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

