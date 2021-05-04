Comerica Bank Sells 9,774 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,683 shares of company stock worth $18,123,494. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

