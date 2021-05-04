Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 145,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

