Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company.

CFRUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

CFRUY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,303. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $108.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

