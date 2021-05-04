Computacenter (LON:CCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,750.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and last traded at GBX 2,663.92 ($34.80), with a volume of 15761 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,678 ($34.99).

CCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,461.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,348.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 38.40 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.