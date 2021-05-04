Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.630-2.730 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 3,206,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,854. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit