Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.630-2.730 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 3,206,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,854. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

