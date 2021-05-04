Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,364,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HQY. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,505.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

