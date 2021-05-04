ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 54.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after buying an additional 2,417,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,490,872 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,580,000 after buying an additional 80,824 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.