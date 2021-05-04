Continental Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

CLR stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

