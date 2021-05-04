ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY remained flat at $$11.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.