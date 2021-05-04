Convergence (CONV) Price Hits $0.0951 on Major Exchanges

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0951 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $50.36 million and $3.41 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00084241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00019290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00070174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.21 or 0.00870383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.72 or 0.10066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00101913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Convergence Profile

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,636,423 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.