Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Position Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 515,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 374,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.15. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

