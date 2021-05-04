CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.07 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CXW stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

