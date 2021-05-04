CorionX (CORX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $633,664.69

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $633,664.69 and $623,255.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00089654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.27 or 0.00860973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,431.04 or 0.09880096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00101372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00044920 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,130,483 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

