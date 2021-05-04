Cormark Reiterates “C$9.50” Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Cormark set a C$9.50 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTS. Laurentian raised their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$6.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

