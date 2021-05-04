Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Raised to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

GLW stock opened at $44.80 on Tuesday. Corning has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

