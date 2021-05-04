CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.200-11.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 2.220-2.320 EPS.

Shares of CSGP opened at $858.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $864.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.30. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $604.96 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $941.27.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

