COVIR.IO One Day Trading Volume Tops $89.90 Million (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 83% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and approximately $89.90 million worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can currently be purchased for about $79.30 or 0.00141761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00065497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00273914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.01165901 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00758953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,795.25 or 0.99747583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COVIR.IO Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@covir

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling COVIR.IO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

