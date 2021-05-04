Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 800,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cowen has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

