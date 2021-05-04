CRA International (CRAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRAI opened at $82.00 on Tuesday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $626.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

