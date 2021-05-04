Craneware (LON:CRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,800.00

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and last traded at GBX 2,798 ($36.56), with a volume of 2220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Craneware from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The stock has a market cap of £739.08 million and a PE ratio of 61.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,339.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,159.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Craneware’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

Craneware Company Profile (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

