Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,159.05

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,159.05 ($28.21) and traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.58). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,800 ($36.58), with a volume of 17,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Craneware from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,420 ($31.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,339.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,159.05. The company has a market cap of £751.16 million and a P/E ratio of 61.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

About Craneware (LON:CRW)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

