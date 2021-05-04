Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of BAP opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.97.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
