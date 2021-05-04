Credicorp (BAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAP opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

