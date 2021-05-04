Credit Suisse Group Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $100.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.23. 44,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,177. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

