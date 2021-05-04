Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWMAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. 29,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,645. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.42.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

