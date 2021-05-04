Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $25.10. Cricut shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,020.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRCT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

