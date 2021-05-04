Critical Analysis: Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) vs. Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) and Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Klépierre has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property REIT has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.7% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Brookfield Property REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Klépierre and Brookfield Property REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $1.71 billion 4.91 $363.89 million N/A N/A Brookfield Property REIT $1.56 billion 0.44 $432.88 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Klépierre.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Klépierre and Brookfield Property REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 5 4 3 0 1.83 Brookfield Property REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Klépierre and Brookfield Property REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Property REIT 12.55% 8.77% 1.20%

Summary

Brookfield Property REIT beats Klépierre on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Klépierre

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. KlÃ©pierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & StrÃ¸m (56.1%), Scandinavia's number one shopping center owner and manager. KlÃ©pierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXXÂ® Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

