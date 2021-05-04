CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of CAPL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. CrossAmerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

