Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $352,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Snowflake by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 347,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,852,000 after acquiring an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $1,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 47.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.91. 35,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,669. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $142,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock worth $295,079,699. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

