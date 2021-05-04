Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

NYSE DE traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $374.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,536. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.